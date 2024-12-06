Max Verstappen He is going to close his historic 2024 with a perfect ending. After becoming Formula 1 world champion for the fourth consecutive time, in a season in which he also had to sweat much more than in the previous ones, at the end of the last race of the year has given very important personal news: he is going to be a father for the first time. Although this premiere is with nuances.

His partner, the model and influencer Kelly PiquetI already had a daughter, Penelopethe result of his relationship with another pilot from the Red Bull quarry, the Russian Daniil Kvyatalready off the Formula 1 grid. It was precisely Verstappen who lifted his seat in the first team of the energy drinks squad in 2016 and, almost in parallel, also for his partner. Kelly Piquet is also the daughter of a racing legend, Nelson Piquetthree-time F1 world champion in the 80s.

From the first moment, Max Verstappen adopted Penelope with the same affection as if she were his own, and there are many examples of paternal love that he has shown in moments as important to him as in some of his 63 (so far) Grand Prix victories. or, of course, in one of the four world cups.

With a message shared on Instagram by the happy couple, Verstappen and Piquet have announced the arrival of their first natural child. «Mini Verstappen-Piquet on the way! “We couldn’t be happier with our little miracle,” they wrote on the social network, along with an image of Max touching Kelly’s (already bulging) belly.









The congratulations, as it could not be otherwise, have not been long in coming. In the same Instagram post but also in the Yas Marina paddock, where the Abu Dhabi GP that closes the 2024 season is being held this weekend, Verstappen has received congratulations from teammates and rivals, from his boss Christian Horner going through another former Red Bull, Pierre Gaslynow in Alpine.

The one who probably won’t give him even a word is George Russell, the English driver of the Mercedes team, with whom Verstappen has a bitter confrontation after he caused a penalty in the last Qatar Grand Prix that cost Verstappen pole position. in the weekend sprint. Russell has now accused the Red Bull champion of threatening to “slam his fucking head into the wall”.