With video Max Verstappen on Hungaroring chances: “I think Mercedes will be strong in the race, it’s not easy to overtake here”

Not starting from pole position, Max Verstappen is under a little more pressure than has been the case in recent months. It ensures that there can at least be speculation about an exciting Grand Prix of Hungary, this afternoon from 3 p.m. in Budapest. Will Lewis Hamilton stay ahead of him at the Hungaroring?