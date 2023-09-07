Is really true. Max Verstappen and Lando Norris are teammates.

What we are now experiencing as Dutch people (and also a bit as Belgians and Monegasques) is unheard of. A compatriot who doesn’t just dominate one of the biggest sports in the world, but really drives everyone home.

Max Verstappen is the very best in Formula 1 right now. And perhaps the very best ever. Very nice for him and everything that cares about him, but more annoying for his teammate. No matter how good it is, you still pass it.

And that is why there has been talk for some time about possible new teammates for Max Verstappen. One of the names mentioned is that of Lando Norris. Can you picture those two as teammates? Well, we have news for you, they already are.

In an interview with the Italian newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport that the friends of Racingnews365 translated for us, he says he and Lando Norris have been teammates for a long time. Ok, not in a racing car, but on the padel court.

The two have been playing together for a while now. According to Max, he is not the better one in this, that is Lando. That the two take it seriously can also be seen on Instagram, where a video is on how they talk passionately about this sport.

So they are already teammates, but not in the racing car for the time being. Both Max Verstappen and Lando Norris are stuck with their current teams for a longer period of time. Max until 2028, Lando until 2025. And besides, Norris would be crazy if he now drives next to Max. He can only lose…

