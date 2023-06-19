With videosMax Verstappen’s sixth victory of the season was never in danger in Canada. He eventually had nine counts on first pursuer Fernando Alonso. Still, the World Cup leader, who equaled the legendary Ayrton Senna with 41 GP victories, said after the race that it was not all that easy.



18 Jun. 2023

“Because we didn’t get the tires up to temperature easily,” said a smiling Verstappen immediately afterwards. “But we succeeded. The 100th victory for the team, that’s unbelievable. numbers would talk.” Whether he had expected a more exciting battle in Montreal? “No, not necessarily. The gap was maybe a little smaller because it was so difficult to keep grip in the tires. We won and that’s the most important thing.”

“It was very cold today, so the tires just didn’t get into the right ‘window’ and were always just too cold,” said Verstappen. via play a little further on the wrestling with the tires. ,,After that I had a slightly better feeling on the mediums. Look, we have to deal with tire wear normally. We are always very good on the tyres, but today it worked against us a bit. But in the end we still win it with a lead of 9 seconds.” See also Sudan | The fighting continued despite the ceasefire, Russia announced evacuations

When Michael Schumacher recorded his 41st victory in 2000 and was asked if it mattered to him that he had drawn level with Senna, he broke down in tears. He was overcome with emotion at the thought of Senna, who died in a crash at the 1994 San Marino Grand Prix at Imola.

Verstappen is a lot more down to earth. Records mean little to him and he thinks comparisons with the heroes of yesteryear are flawed. Drivers now drive many more races and one driver is more likely to be in a winning car than the other, he indicated in the run-up to the race in Canada. After the race he repeated that he is not concerned with records. “I just want to win and enjoy the fact that things are going so well now,” he said. “In this type of weather I would rather drive more aggressively, but I couldn’t.”

Max Verstappen celebrates on stage. © Getty Images via AFP



