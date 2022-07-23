By Arjan Schouten



Yes, also at Paul Ricard Max Verstappen has to go on a Ferrari yacht. He saw the red cars around him so often this year. Often chased it at the start, then caught up with and overtook them, and recently saw them come alongside and by. In qualifying in the south of France there was no stopping Verstappen, chasing pole against a red tandem. With an engine penalty in his pocket, Carlos Sainz already knew he will have to start from behind, so he helped Charles Leclerc to pole with his slipstream. ,,Of course it is very logical that they do that”, responded Verstappen. “And that will cost me two, two and a half tenths.”