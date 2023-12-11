Max Verstappen has the Formula 1 world at his feet, but the driver has clear goals in mind. He doesn't have to be the most successful and break all the records of Hamilton and Schumacher. Max Verstappen's contract runs until 2028, two years after petrol leaves F1. At least, that's the intention. Verstappen gives his vision on the future of F1.

The Swiss newspaper Blick talk to Verstappen about his favorite pets (the answer: cats), whether he will soon get down on one knee for Kelly Piquet (the answer: he hasn't planned yet) and where Verstappen sees F1 in ten years. 'The petrol will then be completely gone. Our sport is already becoming greener and more sustainable. But one thing is certain: Max Verstappen will no longer be there!', says the driver.

And indeed, F1 is busy greening itself. There is a zero-emissions program that directs teams to emit as little CO2 as possible in their factory and with their transport. In addition, eFuels will be introduced in 2026. This synthetic fuel must be further developed in four years so that it can also be refueled by consumers.

F1 is looking at several alternatives than just eFuels

Formula 1 has joined a working group with the FIA ​​for the new Extreme H championship. This is basically Extreme E, but with hydrogen. The aim of the working group is to see whether hydrogen technology can be widely used. This includes refueling the F1 cars, but also logistics, for example.

Max Verstappen (as a driver, that is) will not live to see the moment when F1 finally abandons petrol. He will then turn his eyes to his own racing team, Verstappen.com Racing, and to his other motorsport goals. Driving the 24 Hours of Le Mans is one of them.