Max Versatppen, unrivaled: ‘pole’ at the Formula 1 Dutch Grand Prix

Max Verstappen.
Max Verstappen.
The Dutchman is the leader of the highest category of motorsport.
the dutch max verstappen (Red Bull), outstanding leader of the world of
Formula 1, was the fastest this Saturday and will start first this Sunday on the grid of the Grand Prix of the Netherlands, the thirteenth of the championship, which is held on the circuit of Zandvoort.
Verstappen dominated the qualifying session by setting the fastest lap of the third and decisive round, on the soft tyre, covering the 4,259 meters of the Dutch track in one minute, 10 seconds and 567 thousandths, 537 less than the Englishman. Lando Norris (McLaren); who will come out with him from the first row.
English George Russell (Mercedes) -third in qualifying, 727 thousandths behind the leader- and the Thai Alex Albón (Williams) will start from the second row, one ahead of the one occupied by the two Spaniards: the Asturian double world champion -third in the World Cup- will start fifth, with Sainz at his side.
‘Checo’ will do it from the fourth row, from which the Australian will accompany him Oscar Piastri (McLaren), in a race scheduled for 72 laps, to complete a 306.5 kilometer route.
