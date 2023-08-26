Max Versatppen, unrivaled: ‘pole’ at the Formula 1 Dutch Grand Prix

the dutch max verstappen (Red Bull), outstanding leader of the world of

Formula 1, was the fastest this Saturday and will start first this Sunday on the grid of the Grand Prix of the Netherlands, the thirteenth of the championship, which is held on the circuit of Zandvoort.

Verstappen dominated the qualifying session by setting the fastest lap of the third and decisive round, on the soft tyre, covering the 4,259 meters of the Dutch track in one minute, 10 seconds and 567 thousandths, 537 less than the Englishman. Lando Norris (McLaren); who will come out with him from the first row.

(Who is the Colombian who has Luis Rubiales against the wall in Fifa?) (Hard decision against Luis Rubiales: Fifa suspends him after forced kiss Jenni Hermoso)

The new sports idol of the Netherlands covered the 4,259 meters of the Dutch track in one minute, 10 seconds and 567 thousandths, 537 less than the Englishman Lando Norris (McLaren); who will come out with him from the first row.

English George Russell (Mercedes) -third in qualifying, 727 thousandths behind the leader- and the Thai Alex Albón (Williams) will start from the second row, one ahead of the one occupied by the two Spaniards: the Asturian double world champion -third in the World Cup- will start fifth, with Sainz at his side.

‘Checo’ will do it from the fourth row, from which the Australian will accompany him Oscar Piastri (McLaren), in a race scheduled for 72 laps, to complete a 306.5 kilometer route.

(Spanish Football Federation counterattacks and threatens the players)