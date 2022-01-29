Boxer Max (Topor) Shcherbakov, who lost to his rival in the ring Maxim (Shatun) Novoselov at the “Evening of Boxing”, explained that he had a conflict with coach Albert Karmazyan. In a TikTok broadcast on January 29, he assured that “karma will slap everyone.”

“What kind of kipish was after the fight? It was not kipish, it is so, soft walk. Kipish will be soon, you will see. It was a soft ride. I told him to move away so that I could go to the dressing room. He’s like, “I mean, step back.” That is, I show my own, open my fists. Well, nothing, karma slaps everyone, ”said the Ax.

Karmazyan himself said that Max was emotional after the fight and provoked the conflict himself, and the coach only defended himself.

“Maybe a person had a lot of aggression after the fight. The man behaved inadequately after the battle. I acted purely out of personal safety. This is a fighter. He is emotional after the fight. But when it stretches, you have to react somehow, you yourself understand, ”Karmazyan commented on the incident.

The incident between the boxer and the coach occurred on Friday, January 28, after Shcherbakov’s fight with Maxim Novoselov. In the locker room, Shcherbakov had a conflict with the assistant organizers and former mentor Albert Karmazyan. The conflict escalated into a fight, as a result of which Ax received a concussion and a broken nose.

After the fight, the boxer said that he no longer wanted to have anything to do with coach Albert Karmazyan, as he attacked him in front of his wife and friends. Ax stressed that he started getting beat up after concussion in the ring when he wasn’t expecting.