We all know what Max Verstappen wants. He just wants to race and not worry about anything else. Unfortunately for him, there is all kinds of drama surrounding Red Bull. And his father doesn't really help to calm things down either. On the contrary, Jos only adds fuel to the fire.

Despite the fact that Christian Horner has been acquitted by an external investigation, Jos still wants him to leave. And he also announces this to the media. According to Verstappen Senior, Horner's position is untenable and he threatens to tear the team apart. “He plays the victim, but he is the one who causes the problems,” says Jos.

With these hateful statements, Jos has further fueled the media riot surrounding Horner. That is why Max is now confronted with difficult questions from the media in Saudi Arabia. Thanks to Jos, he is in a difficult position: Max does not want to publicly lose Horner, but he also does not want to lose weight his father.

In any case, he is clear about the latter: “As my father's son, it would be strange to choose a different side.” Max says that he and his father and Raymond – his manager – are a team and that it will always remain that way.

At the same time, Max says he is satisfied at Red Bull. “I am very relaxed, I am very satisfied with the team, the performance is there.” Therefore, he concludes: “There is no reason to leave.” The unlikely rumors that Max would go to Mercedes can therefore be relegated to the realm of fables.

Max Verstappen will therefore not be tempted to speak ill of his team boss or his father. So he deals with this situation very tactically. He probably didn't learn that from his father.

