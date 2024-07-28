Max doesn’t back down with words

Self Verstappen will be forced to take ten steps back in qualifying – due to the use of the fifth ICE on his single-seater -, Max However, he has not retreated one millimetre in his approach to the weekend following the controversy that erupted after Hungary’s race. No ban on using the simulator to play and no excuses to the team: Verstappen lowered his visor and in qualifying on the wet he braked by six tenths the first of the pursuers, Charles Leclerc, on a track that is anything but banal like that of Spa-Francorchamps.

Torpedoes to critics

Speaking to the journalists waiting for him in the paddock, Verstappen’s analysis was initially very professional: “It will be important to be fast in the race. Qualifying went well and we had a good balance. The McLaren on the dry he was very strong and in front of us and staying close to them will be difficult. It will take luck.”

The Dutch world champion then let himself go with a few sharp remarks towards his critics: “I felt good in the wet and that gives me confidence. And then I drove a lot in the rain last week in the simulator so virtual racing is not that bad! Even though many complain about this, they can all go fuck themselves!“. Closing on the relationship with his track engineer Gianpiero Lambiasewith which the calm returned: “Everyone exaggerates in these things tooit’s pretty easy for us to solve. It’s not a problem. There are always disagreements, in any relationship or with employees. I don’t intend to change, it’s important to have spoken and clarified what we think and to have taken stock of the season.”