Max presents a new teaser of Penguinthe new series starring Colin Farrell and which is located as the next chapter in the latest film The Batman.

Max publishes the new teaser for Penguinfrom Warner Bros. Television and DC Studios, premiering this fall.

Starring Colin Farrell as Oz Cobb (aka The Penguin), the eight-episode drama series from DC Studios continues the epic Batman crime saga that filmmaker Matt Reeves began and focuses on the character played by Farrell in the film.

Among the actors who will be in this new series based on one of the main villains of the Batman saga are: Colin Farrell, Cristin Milioti, Rhenzy Feliz, Michael Kelly, Shohreh Aghdashloo, Deirdre O'Connell, Clancy Brown and Michael Zegen.

On the other hand, the series is executive produced by Matt Reeves, Dylan Clark, Colin Farrell, Lauren LeFranc, who writes and serves as showrunner, Craig Zobel, who directs the first three episodes, and Bill Carraro.

Based on characters created for DC by Bob Kane with Bill Finger, The Penguin is produced by Reeves' 6th & Idaho Productions and Dylan Clark Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, where Reeves and 6th & Idaho have an overall deal. Daniel Pipski is also executive producer.

The official trailer for The Penguin

