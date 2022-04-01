From the hand of his company, Sound Music, the Mazatlan singer Max Peraza premieres today on the country’s digital and radio platforms his new single and the music video for A Gustito, a song by the composer Julio Napoles, which invites you to the party. In the land where he was born in his musical career, the singer announced the premiere to the media.

The topic

As part of the promotion and launch of this song, Max Peraza arrived at the venue in a luxurious Jeep and wearing a yellow shirt with the printed name of his single. He was accompanied by Diana Chiquete, model of the video and television host. Regarding the subject, the singer shared with the media that Julio Napoles wrote this song especially for him, but it took two years to adapt the lyrics to everything that represents Mazatlan.

“I would like A Gustito to become an emblematic song for Mazatlecos or tourists who come to enjoy Mazatlán. The video was recorded throughout the boardwalk, the Isla de la Piedra and other emblematic and attractive places in the port”,

The singer explained quite excited. Another of the reasons why Max Peraza decided to record this song is to show that Mazatlan is a beautiful place and that it is fashionable lately, but he also wants to show that Mazatlan is really as it is shown, it is a party, joy and music, that is the real life of Mazatlan.

The singer accompanied by the model of his video Diana Chiquiete.

Duet with my band El Mexicano

Grateful for all the support he has received from Promotur, Max Peraza confessed that he is launching a campaign on social networks to give away six trips with all expenses paid, a weekend in Mazatlan, by the end of May. The singer explained that the call came out today on Max Peraza’s social networks. People of all ages, both from Mexico and the United States, can participate. This campaign will end with a mini-concert for the winners by the sea. The singer has collaborated with many fellow musicians and groups such as Grupo Firme, Codiciado, Pancho Barraza, Julio Preciado and Toño Lizárraga. He mentioned that after A Gustito comes an important collaboration. It is a duet song with Mi Banda El Mexicano. Another of the surprises that the singer revealed is a collaboration with La Original Banda El Limón for the tribute album to Don Salvador Lizárraga and one more with Julio Napoles in conjunction with the Akwid group.