Modder Slasks Psykbunker posted a demo Of Max Payne Remixed one of the best examples of RTX Remix Mod on the square, which adds path tracing to the Remedy Entertainment classic.

Another image of the mod in action

The mod includes PBR textures and custom lighting sources. It also includes remastered models. Apparently it's a really good job, better than similar mods for more recent titles. At least it is in the demo.

Of course, the mod also supports NVIDIA's DLSS technology, so those who own RTX GPUs will have improved performance.

If you are interested, you can download the demo of the mod from ModDB.

It's amazing to think about what Slasks Psykbunker achieved, considering it used official NVIDIA tools. Practically with RTX Remix you can create remastered versions of old games that are better than many commercial re-releases, which usually just do their job and that's it.

This is an excellent appetizer, while waiting for the remake of Max Payne developed by Remedy Entertainment.