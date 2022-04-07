Remedy Entertainment has announced that it has entered into a deal with Rockstar Games to carry out the remakes of Max Payne And Max Payne 2: The Fall of Max Paynereleased in 2001 and 2003. The original team will then return to the historical series that changed action games forever, with the remake of the first two chapters for PC, PS5 and Xbox Series. Max Payne introduced the historic “bullet-time” shooting in slow motion, then filmed in countless other games and movies starting with the Matrix. “We were thrilled when our longtime friends at Remedy told us they wanted to do remakes of the Max Payne original “, said Sam Houser, founder of Rockstar Games.” We are huge fans of Remedy’s work and we can’t wait to try these new versions. “

“Max Payne has always held a special place in the hearts of everyone who works at Remedy, “said developer CEO Pero Virtala.” We are enormously excited to be working with our partners at Rockstar Games once again to bring the story, the action and atmospheres of Max Payne to today’s gamers in new ways. ”Remedy will make the two games as single releases on consoles and PCs using the Northlight proprietary graphics engine. Development of the game will be funded by Rockstar as a typical triple A Remedy title. The project is still in the initial concept stage, so there are no dates or release windows announced.