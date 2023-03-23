It’s about two years, but it’s probably going to be a very long time for fans of Max Payne: the remake of the first two chapters, graphically called Max Payne 1 + 2, are still in the concept stage. It is therefore an initial phase, which unfortunately still leaves everything to the imagination, or almost.

The resources of the development team are currently focused on Alan Wake 2, a game that is much closer than the remake of the famous game duo. A small team is currently working on the game concepts, the basis which will then allow the rest of the team to develop the remake.

The two remakes will launch in one package and will release on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. We still don’t know if they will show new gameplay, adapted or maybe closer to Max Payne 3. For now we just have to wait, crossing our fingers that Remedy is able to hold on between this game, the expected Alan Wake 2 and the already confirmed Control 2.