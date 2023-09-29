At this moment the boys of Remedy Entertainment They are busy with the launch of Alan Wake 2, a game that will arrive next month to delight fans who have been asking for the second part for years. However, let’s not forget that he also has remasters of the saga in his hands. Max Payne and it seems that it will not be easy to do them due to the plans they have in mind.

In a recent media interview, Sam Lake of Remedy Entertainment, mentions that they are eager for what it means to remake these classics that have been loved by several generations of users in the past. And he emphasizes that these reimaginings are seeking to adapt to what is played today, so they are not simply going to pass the code and that’s it, but rather they will give a more ambitious treatment.

Here is his statement:

It’s a big undertaking in the sense that even if they’re old games, just thinking about bringing them up to modern standards and combining them into one, you can see that it’s a big, big project.

It is worth mentioning that it will be a titanic job to bring the franchise to the present, because not only the one who started it all will work, but also the second one who is considered much better than what was offered at that time. So even though they focus all their workers on the game, it will take some time before we see any significant progress.

On the other hand, another project that is in the pipeline is the second part of Controlwhich was already confirmed by the study but will become the priority once they have finished both parts of Max Payne. Meanwhile, we will have to see his work in Alan Wake 2which is nowhere near reaching the console public and PC.

Via: VGC

Editor’s note: The truth is that they have a lot of work ahead of them, although they should take a break after Alan Wake 2. This so that the team is motivated to address their origins and bring us something of quality.