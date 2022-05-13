Max Payne 3 turns ten, a title that has not been able to warm hearts like those produced by Remedy but which has certainly attracted music fans, counting on a soundtrack iconic still today. Originally arriving on PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 (as well as on PC), Max Payne 3 is now also available on Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One via backward compatibility.

Returning to the soundtrack, just to celebrate the tenth anniversary, a special version has been created, the Anniversary Edition, which will arrive both in digital version but above all, in vinyl with a limited number.

“The songs on the soundtrack created by HEALTH are the perfect dark and industrial accompaniment to Max’s confused and precarious state of mind and the gloomy atmosphere that surrounds him. In this album they have reached new heights with their unmistakable and melancholic sound noise, and ‘TEARS’ has become a must in their engaging concerts.”