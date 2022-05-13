One of the most beloved releases by gamers in the era of PS3 Y Xbox 360 It was Max Payne 3, an adventure that will be remembered for having great action content for its time. And now, the iconic video game is going to celebrate its tenth anniversary of existence, reason enough to put collector’s edition merchandise on sale.

Specifically, it is the official soundtrack in its anniversary version, which has a worthy remastering for all the musical pieces in digital version or through vinyl. Also, the band HEALTHwho created the soundtrack, decided to include unreleased songs for the first time in history, which came to light 10 years later.

Here the statements of the musical group style LA:

When we started working on the score for Max Payne 3, we couldn’t have foreseen the momentous effect it would have on the trajectory of our band and the music we make. Now, 10 years later, we are as proud as ever to be a part of history.

For now, there is no release date or pricing for this anniversary merchandise. But it is assured that there will be an important advance later. Also, let’s not forget that the exact date to celebrate the video game’s birthday is next Sunday. 15 th of Maya day on which more information will surely be released.

Max Payne 3 can currently be played on Steam or the launcher of pc from RockstarGames. Also through backwards compatibility Xbox Series X/S.

Source: Official statement