To celebrate the 10th anniversary of Max Payne 3, Rockstar Games has decided to launch the Anniversary Edition of the soundtrack. This is a vinyl that will contain, in addition to the original tracks of the title that closed the trilogy dedicated to the figure of the DEA agent and former agent of the New York Police Department.

As it said, in addition to the songs composed for the occasion by the group HEALTH, this vinyl, which will also arrive on the digital stores later, will contain some unreleased songs also composed by the Californian band. The soundtrack has contributed in an important way to the resounding success of this trilogy.

The most knowledgeable with Max Payne 3 and with the trilogy, will undoubtedly remember Tears, which was a bit of the flagship of a soundtrack that Rockstar Games has decided to re-propose in the Anniversary Edition. And, we’re sure, fans will greatly appreciate and love the unreleased songs we can’t wait to hear.

For those who do not know what we are talking about, Max Payne was a video game series divided into three acts that, between 2001 and 2012, entertained several generations of gamers who became deeply in tune with the protagonist’s character..

In particular, the third installment of this series was released in 2012 for PlayStation 3, Xbox 360 and PC. In case you want to recover it, know that, thanks to backward compatibility, it is possible to play it on both Xbox One and Xbox Series X / S. If you can, retrieve it and try to recover the previous titles as well, you will fall in love with this videogame saga that has also had a cinematic adaptation.

At the moment, the release date has not yet been released and not even, specifically, when the pre-orders will start. We just have to wait for official news to get our hands and ears on one of the most iconic soundtracks of all time. We are obviously talking about that of the legendary Max Payne 3.