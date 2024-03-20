RemedyEntertainment announced in its latest financial report that Max Payne 1&2 Remake it will come theentirely funded by Rockstar Games. According to the developer, the game will have a budget quite massive compared very similarly to that of Alan Wake 2.

«Max Payne remakes will be entirely financed by IP owner and publishing partner Rockstar Games»he has declared Tero Virtala, CEO of Remedy Entertainment. The team also reported that development is progressing well and that huge progress has been made over the year.

The developers are focusing heavily on Max Payne 1&2 Remake, defined by them an important game with great potential, and with a development budget similar to that of Alan Wake 2 we can't believe it. We therefore expect that it is not just a simple remake, but a a return in style of one of the third-person shooters that made history.

Recall that the remakes of Max Payne are currently in the works at Remedy, together with remake of Condor And Control 2. These projects will all move on to subsequent development phases during mid-2024.

Max Payne 1&2 Remake will be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC, however there is no specific release period yet.



