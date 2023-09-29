Speaking to VGC in a new interview, creative director Sam Lake confirmed that it’s a “significant commitment.” Lake specifically said: “It’s a significant undertaking in the sense that even though these are old games, just thinking about bringing them up to modern standards and combining them into one, you know it’s a big, big project.” .

Remedy Entertainment has been on everyone’s lips in recent months for the upcoming publication of Alan Wake 2. Survival horror, however, is not the only project in development. There are also Control 2 and a remake of Max Payne 1 and 2 . This latest game, however, is still in the “ proof of concept “, meaning the team is still writing down ideas for the game.

Will Lake reprise his role as Max Payne?

Sam Lake

The publication also asked Lake if reprise his role as Max Payneas in the original chapters, but unfortunately Lake wanted to say nothing about it.

He answered: “No comment! I can’t say more.” Given that in Alan Wake 2 he appears in the role of Alex Casey, a hard-boiled detective inspired by Payne and protagonist of the Wake book series, it is certainly possible that Lake will also return for the famous character he he had already lent his face.

We remember that Max Payne 1 and 2 Remake is coming to PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC. It will use the Northlight Engine and Rockstar Games will finance and publish the game, also taking care of marketing and distribution. There is no publication date yet.

Finally, we leave you with our article in which we explain everything we saw and discovered in the Alan Wake 2 demo at Gamescom 2023.