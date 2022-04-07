Remedy And Rockstar Games have announced remakes of Max Payne And Max Payne 2: The Fall of Max Payne.

With a surprise announcement, Remedy will work with Rockstar under a new editorial agreement to bring the first two Max Payne for PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X back to life and S. Remedy will take care of development while Rockstar will finance the project. “which will be in line with Remedy’s typical AAA game production. ”

Max Payne remakes will be developed using Remedy’s Northlight engine, the same one used for Control and Alan Wake 2.

The Max Payne originals were also the result of a partnership between Remedy and Rockstar, with Remedy handling development and Rockstar publishing. Rockstar also handled the development of Max Payne 3.

“We were thrilled when our longtime friends from Remedy asked us to remake the original Max Payne games“said the founder of Rockstar Sam Houser. “We are huge fans of what the Remedy team has created over the years and can’t wait to play these new releases“.

Remedy CEO Tero Virtala he added: “Max Payne has always had a special place in everyone’s heart at Remedy and we know millions of fans around the world feel the same way.“.

Virtala added that the team is excited about “Bring players back to the story, action and vibe of the Max Payne originals in new ways“.

Source: IGN.