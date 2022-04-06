Surprisingly, Remedy Entertainment announced i remake of Max Payne and Max Payne 2: The Fall of Max for PS5, Xbox Series X | S and PCthanks to an agreement signed with Rockstar Games, the current owner of the rights to the series.

The remakes will be made with the help of the Northlight Engine, the same graphics engine used for Quantum Break and Control, and published as one game. The release date, however, would still seem distant, given that Remedy claims that the works are still in a conceptual phase.

According to the details reported in the official press release, remakes will be funded by Rockstar Gameswhich will take care of the development, marketing and other expenses for the distribution and publication of the game, with the promise that the project will be treated in all respects as a triple A production typical of Remedy.

Max Payne

“We were thrilled when our longtime friends from Remedy asked us to do remakes of Max Payne,” Rockstar founder Sam Houser said in the announcement. “We are huge fans of the work the Remedy team has created over the years, and we can’t wait to play these new releases.”

Remedy Entertainment CEO Tero Virtala added, “Max Payne has always held a special place in everyone’s heart at Remedy and we know millions of fans around the world feel the same way. We are extremely excited to once again work with our partners at Rockstar Games for the chance to bring the story, action and atmosphere of the original Max Payne games back to players in new ways. “