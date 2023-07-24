What a laugh between Max and Lando at the press conference

Max Verstappen and Lando Norris share a pretty deep friendship and they don’t hide it. At least, if when he is sitting next to Fernando Alonso and Lewis Hamilton Verstappen feels a little intimidated, alongside Norris the Red Bull driver intervenes in the questions addressed to the McLaren driver and vice versa. This climate fromclass mates‘ also emerged yesterday during the press conference following the Hungarian Grand Prix won by Max Verstappen in front of Lando Norris.

While Lando Norris analyzed the duel between McLaren and Mercedes in Hungary underlining that from his point of view the overtaking of Lewis Hamilton at the start in Turn-2 literally saved what was then an unexpected podium, Verstappen intervened by emphasizing that in the high-speed corners the McLaren is amazing to the point that Norris went right through Turn-4 in Qualifying. In addition, the Dutch joked about the fact that if he drove the McLaren he couldn’t keep his neck straight how fast the MCL60 was going in Turn-11 in Budapest.

The two-time world champion then invited the public to take their seats at the Pouhon curve in Spa in less than a week because “there Lando will fly, he will do it in full”. Norris promptly replied: “Yes, certainly, driving one-handed and blindfolded“. Verstappen at that point relaunched: “Yes, and also without rear wing”with Norris concluding: “Sure, it’s useless anyway.”

The interludes also continued later with Norris who immediately intervened when asking Verstappen and Perez about how well the tires had performed in Hungary in the race on the Red Bull RB19s. “On Red Bull, instead of wearing out, the tires become new during the stint“. Finally, the riders were asked to evaluate each other’s performance at the start of the season. Perez debuted “Verstappen I would say no more than fair”with Norris adding: “Yes, I’d say a 7, he wasn’t on pole this weekend”.