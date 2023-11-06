Brazilian show

The Brazilian Interlagos race was, for many reasons, one of the most fun to experience for the public of the entire 2023 season. The winner was always the same, Max Verstappen, but emotions were not lacking in the challenges on the track for the very first positions. The cover obviously took it Fernando Alonso, heroic in his duel with Sergio Perez which earned him an unexpected podium, grabbed tooth and nail in the last lap of the race. Mashed potato Verstappen however, even if only for a few laps, he had to push through.

In the first laps, after the restart following the accident at the first start, Lando Norris’ McLaren indeed represented a serious threat for the Dutch world champion, who on a couple of occasions had to defend himself in a rather decisive manner, as he had rarely seen this year, especially in a battle against a non-Red Bull car. The development of the race then allowed the #1 to fly towards success with a fair amount of calm, but those launched by Norris are interesting signals for the future.

Alonso’s joke

Alonso himself, in the back podium, let himself go some amused comment with his two fellow award winners. Looking at Norris, with whom he had shared the garage in his last year in McLaren, when Lando was the team’s third driver, the Asturian underlined the speed shown by the MCL60not sparing himself an ironic joke: “You were fast in the first 5-6 laps eh – said Alonso to the Englishman – there in turn 4…I was hoping something different would happen“. The reference is to the most heated moment of the Verstappen-Norris challenge, when the two-time world champion evidently dreamed of being able to take advantage of a possible contact between the first two.

Afterwards it was Verstappen who turned to Alonso. The Dutchman, who enjoyed the challenge between #14 and Checo Perez on the big screens, was amazed by the covertaking by Alonso on the second Red Bull driver a few bends from the checkered flag: “I thought once Checo passed you, he would extend“, Verstappen’s reflection. Alonso, on the other hand, proved too tough for the Mexican.