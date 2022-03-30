President FIA from 1993 to 2009 Max Mosley he committed suicide on May 23, 2021, with the shotgun shot to the head. According to the investigations she put an end to the existence of him at the age of 81 years old in his London home, after he discovered an incurable disease.

He was manager in F1 during the tragic events in Imola that led to the death of the unforgettable Ayrton Senna And Roland Ratzenberger.

Max Mosley causes death

The date of Max Mosley’s death is that of May 23, 2021 while a body was found on May 24 at his home in Kensington (London), locked in his bedroom. During the discovery, the police officers had found a note on the door with it written on “Do not open, call the police”a message that from the very beginning has directed investigations into the hypothesis of suicide.

Max Mosley committed suicide on May 23, 2021 in London

Subsequently another farewell note was found on the bedside table next to him: “I had no other choice.” The former FIA president decided to end his life after he was diagnosed with a end-stage cancer.

Max Mosley who was the F1 manager?

With a past as a driver and a career in the world of racing, Max Mosley was elected president of the FIA ​​for the first time in 1993, 1997In the 2001 It is in the 2005.

Mosley in his FIA presidency fought a lot on the issue of safety in F1, especially following the fatal accidents in Imola which occurred in Seine And Ratzenberger. He also handled it harshly spy story McLaren against the 2007 Ferrari ($ 100 million fine for the English team), theaccident between Schumacher and Villeneuve in Jerez 1997 and the case Singapore in 2008which resulted in the radiation from F1’s Flavio Briatore (later rehabilitated by a Parisian civil court).

Max Mosley, (pictured with Bernie Ecclestone), was President of the FIA ​​from 1993 to 2009

His term ended in 2009 when following the sex scandal caused by a BDSM video with some prostitutes, he decided not to reapply. The former Ferrari driver was electro in his place Jean Todt who in 2021 at the helm of the FIA ​​was replaced by Mohammed Bin Sulayem.

