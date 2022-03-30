Max Mosley, the former Formula 1 boss committed suicide

Max Mosley, former president of the FIAAnd committed suicide after shooting himself last May 24 after discovering he was terminally ill for prostate lymphomawrites it on Daily Mailwhich collected a series of testimonies involving the doctors who were treating him. Mosley had been given a few weeks to livethen he had decided to end it in the apartment in Chelsea, the district of London where he lived, leaving a note on the bedroom door: “Do not open, call the police.”

The son of Oswald Mosley, former Labor minister founding of the British Union of Fascists, Max had first graduated in physics from Oxford and then studied law at Gray’s Inn in London, becoming a lawyer in 1964. A racing enthusiast, in the 1960s he had tried career as a pilotarriving to race with an F2 Brabham managed by Frank Williams.

Retired in 1969, he joined the foundation of March, the racing car manufacturer active since Formula 1 to Formula 3 which also won three GP. Here he worked as a lawyer and commercial director until 1977 when he sold his shares while remaining at the team management. He contributed to the introduction of passive safety standards even on mass production machines.

In 2008 his career was interrupted by one sex scandal: the tabloid News of the World published images of Max Mosley participating in an orgy with Nazi references. The images had a great echo in the world, so much so as to convince Mosley not to reapply for the presidency of the FIA ​​in 2009, starting the management of Jean Todt. English the legal action won against News of the World: the tabloid had to compensate 75 thousand euros for the violation of the privacy of the people involved.

Another great Mosley trauma dates back to 2009: the death of the childAlexander, found dead in Notting Hill from a heroin overdose, from which he struggled to recover.

