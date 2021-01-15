This has begun: on Friday evening, the London Premier League club Crystal Palace announced that Max Meyer’s contract had been prematurely terminated. This message naturally aroused the interest of many Schalke fans.
Meyer, who turned his back on Schalke with high hopes in the summer of 2018 and hired at Crystal Palace in England, reached a new low in his career this season. The 25-year-old midfielder was not used once for the professionals and instead had to make do with two appearances for the U23. Meyer played only a subordinate role at Crystal Palace in the past season and was only allowed to be used regularly in his debut season.
It is completely unclear where the former DFB national player will be hiring. After his contract was terminated, his new employer would not have to pay a transfer fee, which is why many Bundesliga clubs will think about a commitment from Meyers. 1. FC Köln, for example, was last associated with the Oberhausen native.
Schalke fans reacted to the report mainly with humor, but at the same time made it clear that they would not support a return campaign at all. Everyone knows the background story to this animosity by now …
