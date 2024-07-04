Eventful weekend

The Austrian GP weekend was very intense for the entire Red Bull team: on the track we saw the domination of Max Verstappen who however – thanks to the controversial incident with Lando Norris – did not find the final success in the race; off the circuit, however, the grotesque exchange between team principal Christian Horner and Max’s father, Jos Verstappen, was the talk of the town. The relationship between the two seems to have hit an all-time low and this seems to have had an impact on the mood of the world champion, who stressed that a situation like this “it should have been avoided“.

Harmony found?

At the level of ‘internal politics’ however Horner seems to have also achieved some good results in the team’s home race. In fact, many have noticed his dense grid dialogue with Mark Mateschitzson of the late Dietrich, founder of the team. The ‘boss’ and the ‘heir’ were portrayed laughing and joking with each other, which was certainly not a given considering that the reconstructions of the past months saw Mateschitz as the leader – together with Helmut Marko – of the Austrian ‘clan’ that wanted to remove Horner from the team following the scandal that hit the British manager at the beginning of the championship.

The reconstruction made by the Austrian site Little Newspaper suggests that this newfound harmony also arises from desire to send a common signal to Jos Verstappento discourage him from forcing his hand regarding a possible separation of his son from the Red Bull team, perhaps to accept the very intense courtship carried out in recent months by Toto Wolff. ‘If Max wants harmony, let’s try to give it to him’, both Horner and Mateschitz must have thought, both of whom have the priority of not losing the Dutch champion.

Mateschitz’s irony

The Austrian entrepreneur, among other things, also wanted to comment – with a pinch of healthy irony – on theVerstappen-Norris accidentlooking at the unforeseen benefits this collision has brought to his portfolio: “Let’s look on the bright side – he declared to the F1-Insider website – I saved the win bonus and we still gained ten points on our main rival“. A count that, from the point of view of Milton Keynes, is flawless.