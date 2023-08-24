Certainly not even. Many more Dutch people are coming into action at Zandvoort. Chauvinism alert!!

Is it starting to itch already? Formula 1 at Zandvoort on Sunday? Secretly, right? It’s a thing even for the biggest skeptic. Because no matter how you look at it, half the world and his mother will be watching that part of the Netherlands this coming weekend.

And there they will most likely see Max Verstappen win. At least if he hasn’t enjoyed himself too much in the past summer period. Suddenly it doesn’t work anymore. You also regularly see football teams, but after the winter break.

But yes, if that were the case, we will have plenty of other Dutchmen coming into action at Zandvoort this weekend. In the Porsche Cup, for example.

Lots of Dutch people at Zandvoort

Because there is driving a record number of 11 Dutch people in that class. Certainly, never before have so many ‘inhabitants’ of the Netherlands driven in this class at the same time. So we already have that record.

You want names? Fine, you get that. These are Huub van Eijndhoven, Lucas Groeneveld, Loek Hartog, Larry ten Voorde, Jaap van Lagen, Morris Schuring and Michael Verhagen.

There are indeed 7, which always come out in this class. But four more Dutchmen will start as guest drivers this weekend. Niels Troost and Lucas van Eijndhoven, Daan Meijer and the only 17-year-old Flynt Schuring,

And if you’ve been paying attention, there are some identical surnames among them. That’s right, they’re brothers from each other… So there are two brothers Van Eijndhoven and two brothers Schuring. Also never happened. Nice all those records and scoops.

In any case, we here from the editors wish everyone who goes to Zandvoort a great weekend. Enjoy, have fun and behave. Make the rest of the Netherlands proud!

And go Holland go. Where is our fuvuzela?

