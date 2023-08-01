And if Max wants something different in Formula 1, then of course we want to know what…

If there is 1 person who should not want to see anything changed in Formula 1, it is Max Verstappen. After all, he strings together the victories, drives everyone’s eyes and would of course prefer to continue to do so forever.

But there is something that he wants to change with the introduction of the new engine regulations in 2026. In fact, it needs to be completely overhauled. But what is our Belgian-born Monegask talking about?

Simple, the sound…

One thing has to be completely different in Formula 1

If it is up to Max, the new engines will make a lot of noise again. Write about that RacingNews365.nl. Max obviously thinks it’s all good now, but there could be some more drama in Formula 1.

He says: “In the past you could hear the cars from miles away and if you came near the circuit during free practice you knew something special was going on”. That’s missing three two-time world champion ever.

And he is not alone, competitor George Russell also shares Max’s opinion. He says that although the cars used to be slower, they still evoked more emotion. Sound is part of the sport. And even though the current engines produce between 110 and 120 decibels, it’s not quite there.

Fortunately, there is good news for both gentlemen; Formula 1 boss Stefano Domenicali has promised that the new engines will bring back some of the louder sound. That has now been dampened considerably by the turbos and other things, but it will come back. To a certain extent.

Let’s hope it works. Because even if we never get 20 screaming V10s on the track again, a few roaring 6-pits would also be nice.

At least do it for Max. And George.

