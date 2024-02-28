Recently, finally HBO Max has taken its step toward just being called MAX, at least in Mexico, since last year this event had already been taken, like some sectors in Europe and of course, the United States, the company's place of origin. And with this change, a new interface was expected that is now predominantly blue, but what users wanted to know most is if the prices would have any modification and that is what happened.

Since the change was announced in 2023, the platform announced the annual membership prices, announcing that they would remain basically the same, but now that it has officially arrived, for some it was impossible to detect that the promise was not fulfilled. And yes, the figure that the platform is charging users who go for the annual plan increased, but it is not that much if we start to analyze, since they will only be charged $8 MXNsomething that is not a big deal but some users may not like it.

Here is a table where you can see things in more detail:

Given this news, there are technology and entertainment companies that have contacted representatives of MAX in Mexico, asked why this change of opinion is due, and the only thing they have limited themselves to commenting on is that what was initially announced were not the final prices. So in the end, what you see on the official website is what you should pay, and even if it is less than a dollar, it means that at any time they could raise the price significantly.

Remember that you can update your application so that it is now MAX.

Via: MAX

Editor's note: The truth is that it is not fair for them to make those types of movements, given that prices had already been stipulated previously. However, at least it's not 100 pesos or something similar. The good thing is that you save in a certain way if the payment is annual.