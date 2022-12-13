Verstappen pays a record amount to be back at the start in 2023. Max has the most expensive driver’s license in the world, actually.

Driving Formula 1 is not cheap, that should be clear. A complete circus, hundreds of employees, trucks, factory, acting lessons for Hamilton and of course the catering: it all has to be paid for from somewhere. But F1 itself is also a money generator. For example, teams are paid money when they get points. The more points you get, the more money you generate.

But at the same time you also have to pay according to the number of points. In this case, it concerns the renewal of the super license for drivers and entry fees for the teams. You then pay a certain amount per point to extend your ‘subscription’, as it were. If you barely scored any points, it’s a small amount. If you have achieved a lot of points like Verstappen, it will cost a lot to renew your license.

According to RacingNews365, there is a basic amount of 10,400 euros, coincidentally the pocket money that Lance Stroll receives. You then have to pay 2,100 euros per point earned.

That is a bit painful for Verstappen, because he has collected 454 points. That means he has to pay almost a million (963,400 euros) for his super license! That is an absolute record. This makes Verstappen the most expensive driver’s license in the world. That was also the case in 2022.

Teams also pay a lot

This does not only apply to drivers, but also to teams. In any case, all teams must pay a registration fee of more than half a million euros (584,505 euros to be exact) every season. Subsequently, the teams also pay per point they have scored.

Red Bull naturally pays the most, namely 7,023 euros per point. That’s because they became champions. Ferrari, for example, pays 5,851 euros per point. This means that Red Bull will pay 5,915,834 euros to be allowed to appear at the start in 2023. Incidentally, the prize money is many times higher. So Verstappen and Red Bull make a profit on it anyway.

