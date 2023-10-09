Max Castro, the most representative artist of Andean Ayacucho music, celebrated his 35 years of artistic life with a great cast of singers such as Amanda Portales, Diosdado Gaitán Castro, Mac Salvador, Antología and Dilbert Aguilar, who delighted us with their best repertoires in the great Stadium National.

The opening of a show like no other had La novia del Perú, Amanda Portaleswho asked the public for “a strong applause for the star of the moment, Max Castro.” The beginning of the presentation was with the great national folklore Jauja, ‘Vaso de Cristal’, in which the choir “Ámame” sang with the public madly, love me tenderly, yes, I don’t like you mistreating my life.” Then followed Diosdado Gaitán Castro, who offered us ‘Hasta el dawn’ to the rhythm of the guitar, and then gave us a romantic touch in the style of the saya Peruvian with “As you have done.”

Amanda Portales was one of the special guests at the concert. Photo: Mirian Torres URPI-GLR

Gaitán Castro was grateful to be part of the tribute, highlighting the great work and style that Max Castro has been marking at the national and international level. “To that beautiful and wonderful work that has brought us together, our friend Max Castro, may it not only be 35, but may it be 450 more years of success for our good friend, congratulations from here,” he said.

Max Castro, ‘Child with the Golden Voice of Ayacucho’

The event could not be complete without the star artist and the fans of Max Castro He invited him to appear on stage singing his best hits. This is how one of the most representative icons of Ayacuchan music opened the stage at the National Stadium with his Big Band to the rhythm of our typical dances, proceeding to sing “Ayacuchana linda coqueta”, followed by “Your love is worth nothing” songs that They have marked the artistic path of the singer in our country.

“Thank you for tonight, I have so much to thank, but first of all to God, to my family, but many thanks to you who are the driving force and I could not be on this stage if it were not for you“, held.

Max Castro was grateful to the public. Photo: Mirian Torres URPI-LR

Duo with Manuelcha Prado

The second part of their presentation offered us an exemplary duo with an unmatched surprise with Manuelcha Prado to the rhythm of the Ayacucho guitar, highlighting a song created in his native Ayacucho, “Trova de amor.” ‘Goodbye town of Ayacucho’ could not be missed. ‘When I met you’ was the third song that made the biggest event, Andean music, become an unforgettable concert. Adding ‘Linda Morena’ a Peruvian skirt and ‘You ask me to forget you’ where she played with the audience in each musical chorus.

Thousands gathered at the National Stadium. Photo: Mirian Torres URPI-LR

Recognition for 35 years

For his 35 years, Max Castro was recognized as an ambassador of the Ayacucho brand through the ‘Pikimachay Board’, thus being honored by the entire public. At the presentation, the Peruvian Association of Authors and Composers (Apdayc) was also present with recognition and a decoration for being one of the greatest exponents of Andean music. In this tribute, he was also presented with an Ayacucho birth, thus showing the affection of his people who have seen him grow and enjoy his great successes.

Thus ended “the largest event of Andean music”, with a unique presentation, effects, music, color, dances, typical bands and above all Peruvian traditions that will remain marked in our hearts, because of how proud we feel to be Peruvians.

