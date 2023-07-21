Peruvian composer Max Castro announced a great concert for his 35th anniversary. Through his social networks, the artist from Ayacucho shared an emotional video in which he made this news known to all his followers. “I want to celebrate it with you because you are my family. It is a very significant date,” the man is heard mentioning. interpreter of “You ask me to forget you” in the audiovisual material. In the same way, the guitarist also invited all his fans to accompany him on Saturday, October 7, at the National Stadium, where this spectacular event will take place.

In conversation with the newspaper The Republic, Max Castro’s representative pointed out that they are still evaluating who could be the special guests that night. It should be noted that, through the platform Teleticket, You can buy tickets for this concert. In this sense, it has been revealed that the presale will only be in force until July 31st.