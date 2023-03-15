The GP of Austria will come back a few more times.

Many drivers have a GP they like to win. Often because the qualities of the car or driver suit the track. Usually, of course, it is a combination of the two. Senna was unapproachable at Monaco, while Lewis Hamilton is very strong at Silverstone. Michael Schumacher’s job was Magny-Cours: he won eight times there!

Max Verstappen has won the most in Mexico: no less than four races. Hence we always Maxico say. Ha ha. Number 2 is the Red Bull Ring, where the Dutchman won no less than 3 times. Verstappen can make that 8 times, because a new deal has been signed.

GP Austria until 2027

The Red Bull Ring will continue to organize the GP of Austria up to and including 2027, according to this formula1.com. An agreement has just been signed between the organizers of the Austrian GP and the FOM (Formula One Management).

It is quite remarkable, because where legendary (deemed) locations such as Hockenheim and the Nürburgring hardly managed to attract visitors, that is no problem in Austria. Last year the race was sold out: there were 303,000 spectators, including a lot of Dutch people.

The extra four races means that we will have an Austrian GP 5 more times from now on. This year’s edition is still covered by the old agreement.

The GP of Austria is scheduled for July 2 this year. A sprint race will be held on July 1. It is not known whether the sprint races will return in the following years.

Short history

The first Austrian GP was held in 1963, still at Zeltweg airport. That was just an L-shaped piece of concrete. In 1969 the gentlemen drove for the first time on the Ostereichring (the predecessor of the track we know today).

The first official race on that track to count for the championship was in 1970. Until 1976 it was on the old circuit, which was much faster and more dangerous.

From 1976 the track was shortened slightly and the fast parts were removed. After 1987, the race then disappeared from the calendar. Subsequently, from 1997, the A1-Ring (more or less the same track) was driven until 2003.

There is cause for celebration for this edition in 2023, as the Austrian GP celebrates its tenth anniversary this year since the race’s return in 2014.

Read more? This is the standings after the 2023 Bahrain GP!

This article How many years can Max still win the GP Austria appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

#Max #win #Austria #years