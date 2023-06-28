Max Biaggi, Virginia De Masi is the new girlfriend

Love in the Biaggi house: here is Virginia De Masi. The former champion of Italian motorcycling (four 250 world titles and two in Superbike) was paparalyzed by Chi in sweet attitudes in Formentera with the new girlfriend. Who is Max’s latest flame?



Who is Virginia De Masi, Biaggi’s new girlfriend. And the great loves of Max

Virginia De Masi, new love of Max Biaggi, Neapolitan dancer younger than him. In fact, the girl is 29 years younger than Valentino Rossi’s former rival: he is 52 years old (completed in the past few hours, on June 26), she is 23. The two were caught between kisses, hugs and tender effusions on the beach; in the evening they enjoyed a romantic dinner at Can Carlos, one of the best-known restaurants on the island.

Before meeting Virginia De Masi, Max Biaggi was romantically linked to Francesca Semenza for 5 years. Previously the Corsair had a long relationship with Bianca Atzei and before that you remember the love affair with Eleonora Pedron. Without to forget Anna Falchi. But there are many relationships or flirtations to which Biaggi has been associated: in the past the chronicles of gossip speak of Claudia Schiffer, Naomi Campbell, Adriana Volpe and Valentina Pace.

Read also





Sofia Goggia if the sing: here is the great love of the ski champion!

Subscribe to the newsletter

