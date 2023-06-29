Between the two there are 29 years of difference. This is who Max Biaggi’s new flame is.

New love for the former motorcycle world champion who almost surprisingly presented his new flame. Many thought he was still with his old girlfriend and instead surprisingly we learned of the breakup.

We are talking about Max Biaggi than the paparazzi of the weekly Who they pecked at Formentera together with a new girl, much younger than him. It’s about Virginia DeMasi, 23-year-old dancer born in Naples. There is no other information about it.

The two have 29 years of difference but apparently they don’t feel in harmony. Max Biaggi has therefore forgotten his ex Francesca Semenza and he launched into this new love. As soon as possible, the former motorcycling champion flew to Formentera with her.

The photographers of the weekly Chi have identified him. Max showed up on the beach between kisses and hugs. In the evening then the two decided to indulge in a romantic moment. They had dinner in a luxurious restaurant and also in this case there was no shortage of intimate and passionate attitudes. She seems really in love with Max Biaggi.

While he relaxes by the sea with his new flame, Frances Semenza Livigno is on the other hand for a photo shoot, thus alternating business with pleasure.

Francesca was not Max Biaggi’s only flame. Before her, the motorcycling champion was linked to the singer Bianca Atzei, who recently became her mother with her partner Stefano Corti.

He had previously been married to Eleonora Pedronwith whom he had his children Inès and Léon, but his famous flirts also include Claudia Schiffer, Naomi Campbell, Adriana Volpe, Valentina Pace and Anna Falchi.