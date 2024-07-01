At the moment, many companies have commented that streaming models have become somewhat unsustainable, this is due to the number of subscribers that is not sufficient and also to the large investments that are made to launch original content such as series and films. And precisely, the owners of Paramount+ are in talks, all with the aim of finding the highest bidder willing to accept a streaming merger that would lead both to a monetary agreement that benefits them equally.

In fact, one of those interested is none other than Warner Bros. Discovery with MAXwho would look for a way to carry out this merger, and thus have a juicy catalog made up of the best franchises that can be found on the market such as Harry Potter, DC Comics, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Spongebob Squarepantsamong other series that have made their way to fame. So the money should be considerable to pay for the rights issue.

Warner is said to have held preliminary merger talks for an all-inclusive deal Paramount Global earlier this year, but talks did not escalate. The latter company is also considering partnering with a technology platform, said the company’s co-CEO, Chris McCarthyat an employee meeting on June 25.

Here is what was mentioned:

What they don’t have is our scale of content, and together we will create a very powerful combination to generate more minutes and higher revenue.

Here is the description of MAX:

It is a video streaming service owned by Warner Bros. Discovery. Initially launched as HBO Max in May 2020, the service was rebranded to MAX in May 2023. This rebranding reflected an expansion of its catalog, which came to include content from HBO as well as other Warner Bros. Discovery brands and franchises. The strategy has been to compete in the saturated streaming market by providing a broad catalog of high-quality content that is attractive to a variety of audiences.

The merger plans have not yet been finalized, but it is possible that some intention of the alliance will be announced.

Via: CNBC

Author’s note: It could be a perfect opportunity for both to compete directly against Netflix and other platforms on the market. It remains to be seen whether they will ever reach some kind of agreement.