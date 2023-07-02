Max and Nyck are critical of the lack of safety on a track like Spa under certain conditions.

Yesterday was drama. Dutch driver Dilano van ‘t Hoff died at Spa-Francorchamps yesterday after a horrific crash during a Formula Regional European Championship (FRECA) race. Dilano came to a stop on Radillion after a spin. Adam Fitzgerald saw it too late and could no longer avoid Van ‘t Hoff.

Opposite The Telegraph let Max Verstappen record the following:

I feel very sorry for his family, others involved and his team MP Motorsport, where I know quite a lot of people. We really need to look closely at situations like this, to better protect drivers. It’s easy to point to the track itself, but you also have to consider how wet it was. This was unnecessary today Max Verstappen, in conversation with De Telegraaf.

Nyck de Vries also made himself heard:

As I said I don’t want to see the footage and leave the analysis to the experts, but I think as a sport we should take this very seriously and learn from it. Hopefully changes can be made to prevent this kind of situation in the future. Nyck de Vries, in conversation with De Telegraaf.

Spa-Francorchamps has been under fire for some time. Now it has always been a demanding track where extremely high speeds are achieved. Dilano van ‘t Hoff’s accident was not completely different from Anthoine Hubert’s crash in 2019, who also died. It was also the place where Lando Norris crashed heavily in qualifying for the 2021 Belgian GP.

Eau Rouge needs to be adjusted

Lance Stroll was a lot clearer against it Sky Sports. According to him, the job needs to be adjusted:

I think they just need to rethink Eau Rouge because now we’ve lost two drivers in four, five years. It really is a very dangerous corner. We say it every year when we race there. It’s just not fair what happened. I think Eau Rouge needs to be changed. It’s just way too dangerous. Whenever we drive through it I think there’s going to be an accident. Today that happened and we lost a young driver. It’s not fair. Lance Stroll

With this, Lance Stroll raises a sensitive point. Spa-Francorchamps is one of the most legendary circuits and a favorite of many motorsport enthusiasts. That is partly due to the bend Eau Rouge. We often talk about Eau Rouge, but it is actually a section that consists of three parts. Eau Rouge is the turn to the left and up. Radillion is the section after and the straight that follows is the Kemmel Straight. That’s the entire section that’s under fire.

Amended

The circuit has been modified several times to improve safety. The problem with this section is that the emerging driver can barely look ahead and see what’s happening a few hundred meters away, while the speed is extremely high.

Add to that the fact that a small mistake can result in a spin. So the danger is lurking with cars driving towards it that can’t see that someone has gone wrong before them. To give you an idea, Formula 1 cars reach speeds of up to 300 km/h in that corner.

In addition to Anthoine Hubert and Dilano van ‘t Hoff, there are more drivers who have crashed here, such as Stefan Bellof (in a Porsche 962).

After the death of Ayrton Senna in 1994, they provided the entrance to the corner section with a chicane to reduce the speed. In 1995, however, things went back to normal. In 2002 the curve was slightly modified and again in 2022. Unfortunately, it has not yet had the desired effect.

