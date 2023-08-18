Max Verstappen and Kelly Piquet are having a great time together.

It was quiet on Max and Kelly’s socials for a while. Could the two still be together? The entire editorial staff of Autoblog boulevard wondered, but there was also international speculation. It was a hot topic, especially on social media, which is kind of the conscience of the internet. However?

The subject was also discussed on Autoblog. That was probably the proverbial last straw for Max and Kelly. They have a lot of fun together and the whole world, including Techzle, can just know that.

Over the past few days, Kelly has already shared some Instagram Stories from the holiday of the two + followers. Max has now also shared a very nice photo of the couple on his Instagram. A unique moment, because the Dutchman’s Insta is mainly about Red Bull Racing and selling merchandise. Such a ‘human’ post can then be called refreshing.

Very nice. Max and Kelly are in Sardinia. A combination of fun on the island, on the boat and in the water. I’m jealous, because no matter how cozy it is on the Autoblog editors. I have yet to experience the first editorial meeting on a yacht (don’t count that sailboat).

All gossip can go in the trash. Max and Kelly have a great time together. Enjoy your holiday VERY, we’ll see you next week at Zandvoort.

Photo credit: maxverstappen1 via Instagram

