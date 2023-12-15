Thirteen-time Grand Prix winner David Coulthard and 2016 world champion Nico Rosberg are in pain.

It all started during Coulthard's last race in 2008: the Brazilian Grand Prix. Nico Rosberg made Coulthard spin at the start and Nico's then teammate at Williams, Kazuki Nakajima, went all out. End of DC's Formula 1 career.

Both Nico and David both lived in Monaco and where Coulthard started working as an expert in the sport, Rosberg continued to race until he became world champion. Tempers between the two competitors recently flared up again during a flight from Japan.

Jos and Max Verstappen

Father and son Verstappen recently reminded the Scot of this again. At that moment, the three of them were having a nice chat at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. However, the problem was not the crash years ago, but a comment from Rosberg that dismissed Coulthard as a kind of Albert Verlinde.

That hurt the robust Scot a bit. He recalls the memory during the Formula for Success Podcast. He starts with the real pain of the crash during his very last Grand Prix.

He made me spin at my last Grand Prix in the Senna Esses in Brazil. As I watched the field rush past me, his teammate Nakajima crashed into me and I was out of the race. I was aggrieved and went to him afterwards. He had little say in the matter. David Coulthard pulls an old cow out of the ditch in the podcast

Gossip journalist David Coulthard

He says he has now come to terms with this, but when he flew back from Japan to the nest in Monte Carlo, something happened that he is now upset about. They were on the same plane with a group of Monegasques. Including Max Verstappen, Charles Leclerc and therefore also Nico and David.

Once they have landed in Nice, they are all waiting for their suitcases at the baggage carousel. At that moment Rosberg says to Coulthard: Everything we discussed is off the record!

That was against Coulthard and he attacked Rosberg (verbally). David tried to make it clear to Nico that he was there as an ex-driver, but Nico Rosberg apparently thinks DC is a gossip journalist. A sensitive chord.

I don't remember him sharing anything interesting. But it hit a nerve and my neck changed color. Max remembered that everyone stood there in silence when I pounded Nico. He said, 'I don't understand,' and I said, 'That's the problem, Nico. You do not understand!” David Coulthard explains exactly how high he ranks Rosberg.

So for those who aren't clear yet: David Coulthard is a former Formula 1 driver and NOT a tabloid journalist. Whose deed!

