The Allegri bis travels at a speed reduced by twenty points less than the Max, which in the 2018/2019 season reached its last Scudetto in Juventus, before the exemption. A hard, very hard confrontation. On which the goal difference mainly weighs, the crisis of the Juve attack that last summer was orphaned by Cristiano Ronaldo, the one who in recent years has guaranteed a number of decisive goals in order to achieve the seasonal goals.

SEASONAL ROUTE

Juve’s path is also negative compared to the last two seasons. After seventeen matches, the bianconeri have eight points less than the Pirlo management, the one that decreed the end of the Juventus domination in Serie A. Fourteen less per year with Sarri, that of the last Juventus championship. The attacking crisis is the main cause of the involution: Allegri’s formation scored almost half of the teams stationed in the upper areas of the standings. From the forwards to the midfielders, the goal crisis envelops everyone. “There are many players with goals in their legs,” said the Juve coach at the beginning of the season. Time (and numbers) have proved it wrong, so in January we will have to run for cover to avoid a technical and economic failure.