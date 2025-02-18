After reaching the final and being eighth at Benidorm Fest 2025, Mawot does not give up and He already has his eyes on trying to go to Eurovision againspecifically, to represent San Marino next year.

This was stated by the artist, who tried luck in the Spanish preselection with his theme, Raggio Di Solewhich mixed Spanish and Italian. However, for his future candidacy will sing in full in Italianbecause it already has the lyrics and only “need to check it well with someone native.”

“I already have the production of the song That I will present to San Marino 2026, “said the Castellón on his social networks, where he showed that he already had the musical track on his computer.

“Missing it and record voices“He explained and also clarified that he would keep the candidacy next year and, at this time, he will have to” roll a video clip. “

Even so, he also said that “in parallel I’m going to be helping several artists to perform to Benidorm Fest“, without clarifying what interpreters will work.

You still have to wait to see if this Mawot proposal is classified for A VOLE PER SAN MARINO Next year, the semifinals are held next year and the final will be on March 8.

In fact, it is not the first time that a Spaniards show up to this preselection, as Salva Ortega participates this 2025 and, in previous years, the triumph Verónica Romero and the group Megarawho They managed to become the representatives of San Marino In Eurovision 2024.