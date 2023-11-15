Top Dubai trainer Saeed bin Suroor has confirmed Mawj will be aimed at big races in the Middle East following her narrow defeat in the Breeders’ Cup Mile last weekend.

Mawj ran a storming race at Santa Anita, with jockey Oisin Murphy sending her into the lead approaching the final furlong only to be pipped on the line. Fellow Godolphin runner Master Of The Seas produced a powerful finish under William Buick to leave Mawj supporters shaking their heads in disbelief.

The daughter of Exceed And Excel was priced at odds of 9/2 to win the race and looked all over the winner heading into the final few yards. However, Buick had other ideas, delivering the Charlie Appleby-trained gelding with a well-timed run to steal the victory in the final stride.

While the defeat was undoubtedly a heartbreaker, Bin Suroor can still reflect on what has been a stellar year for his supremely talented filly.

Mawj provided the trainer with his first British Classic success in 14 years when winning the 1000 Guineas at Newmarket in May. An injury subsequently kept her off the track for five months, but she returned to action with a bang at Keeneland in October.

Murphy delivered a fine front-running ride to guide Mawj to victory in the Queen Elizabeth II Challenge Cup at Keeneland, sparking wild celebrations among bettors who wagered on her at odds of 6/5 to win the race.

Having narrowly missed out on winning the Breeder’s Cup Mile on Saturday, Bin Suroor has confirmed Mawj will be targeted at a couple of prestigious races in Dubai early next year.

“She ran a huge race and we thought she was going to win, but she was beaten by a good horse, also a Godolphin horse, and I’m happy for Charlie,” Bin Suroor told Racing TV.

“Our filly is tough and hard and it was the first time she ran with the colts. She proved herself good enough to be with them. Oisin gave her a very good ride – he did everything right and she ran a huge race.

“Now she is going back to Dubai and we’ll try and find a race for her – maybe the Jebel Hatta and then the Dubai Turf. After that we’ll find races for her in the UK and Europe.

“I think a mile is her best trip, but sometimes it can be hard to find races for her. I know she won over nine furlongs at Keeneland, but at the mile I think she is at her best.”

Godolphin’s decision to keep Mawj in training as a four-year-old is exciting news for bettors, particularly given how well she has performed during the current campaign.

Intriguingly, the plan Bin Suroor has mapped out for Mawj is the same one Appleby used for Master Of The Seas at the start of his five-year-old campaign.

The horse finished a close third in the Jebel Hatta before running poorly in the Dubai Turf, and Bin Suroor will be hoping for much better luck with Mawj.

If the filly lives up to expectations during the early part of the year, it would be no surprise to see her make a return visit to the Breeders’ Cup later in the season.