His Excellency Dr. Saud bin Saeed Al-Mutahmi, Secretary-General of the King Abdulaziz and His Companions Foundation for Giftedness and Creativity, “Mawhiba” in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, extended sincere congratulations to the leadership of the United Arab Emirates on the successful arrival of the “Hope Probe” to Mars, referring to the vision and vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him”, to spread hope in the hearts of Arab youth, build their capabilities, refine their talents and capabilities, and motivate them to contribute efficiently and effectively to promoting scientific progress in their countries, the region and the world.

In this regard, His Excellency valued generous and innovative initiatives such as the “Arab Space Geniuses” program that responds to the aspirations and aspirations of the best-in-class, and said that this program represented a distinctive Emirati and Arab imprint and addition, to embrace and nurture the distinguished talents of the distinguished young men and women of the Arab world and those with superior capabilities, talents and scientific competencies. To provide the space sector in the region with their experiences and innovations, and to enhance the orientation of their societies and countries to build a knowledge economy based on innovation.

Dr. Saud bin Saeed Al-Mutahmi added that the selection of Saudi female students Nuran Al-Youssef, Fatima Al-Abdullah in the talent path, and Asma Al-Mesmari in the postgraduate track are among the 10 winners of the most prominent Arab talents and minds in space sciences from among more than 37 thousand students in the Arab world. To join the first session of the “Arab Space Geniuses” program, which represents a source of pride for the Kingdom, the Ministry of Education, and the “Mawhiba” Foundation, which has embraced and nurtured them within its programs. His Excellency the Secretary General of Mawhiba pointed out the importance of the “Arab Space Geniuses” program and its contribution in the near future in increasing the Arab world’s contribution. In the field of space, especially through investment in this vital sector, whose estimated value in 2017 reached about $ 383.5 billion, the proportion of commercial space activities of which more than 75%, indicating that expectations show an increase in the future value of the sector from $ 1.1 trillion to 2.7 trillion dollars over the next 30 years, the numbers that make space a more attractive project, especially with regard to investing in Arab minds, human wealth and intellectual capital.

The Secretary-General of the “Mawhiba” Foundation referred to the program’s role in promoting and enabling Arab young men and women to play an active and effective role in space science and technology, innovation and exploration, which comes in the context of achieving Goal 11 of the 17 Sustainable Development Goals announced by the United Nations.