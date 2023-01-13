not long ago Mávila Huertas surprised the audience by appearing in front of the Panorama newscast, a Sunday newscast that for a long time was led by journalist Rossana Cueva. Now, the communicator has decided to go in search of new challenges and experiences and, therefore, she will make her foray into the radio by joining the RPP team.

The television figure will be the new member of the board of directors of “Amplification of news” from next Monday, January 16 and, together with Fernando Carvalho, will relate and analyze the most important events that are taking place in the country.

Mávila Huertas always wanted to work on the radio?

In a recent interview with RPP’s “La rotativa del aire” program, Mávila highlighted that she has always had the desire to work in the radio, but it was not until now that her long-awaited job opportunity materialized.

“The idea of ​​doing radio is something that has tempted me for a long time and today the opportunity has presented itself. I wasn’t going to let it go and I hope to be able to live up to what this new opportunity means”, she maintained when she was presented as the new pull of the information space that is broadcast on radio and television.

Will Mávila Huertas continue to host “Panorama”?

However, the sudden announcement of his entry into RPP raised doubts among users about whether he will no longer continue to direct the Sunday program “Panorama” on Sundays.

For this reason, Mávila herself cleared up this uncertainty with a publication that she posted on her Instagram profile this Friday the 13th, in which she ended up confirming that she will continue to host the Sunday after several weeks of recess.