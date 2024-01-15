Journalist Mávila Huertas broke her silence in relation to the accusations made by her colleague Juliana Oxenford because Marcelo Oxenford's daughter claimed that Mávila lied to her by denying that she would take her place at ATV. In this regard, Huertas spoke in an exclusive interview with Pamela Vértiz, to whom she told that she had a secret conversation with Juliana prior to her joining her channel. Below, in this note, she knows all the details.

YOU CAN SEE: Mávila Huertas confirms the end of her relationship with former minister Luis Miguel Castilla

Did Mávila Huertas have a secret conversation with Juliana Oxenford?

Mávila Huertas opened the doors of his home for the cameras of the Sunday 'Día D', hosted by Pamela Vertizwho did not hesitate to ask him about the accusations against him by his colleague Juliana Oxenford.

Regarding this, Huertas said for the first time that he had a secret talk with Oxenford when he was in talks with ATV. “She (Juliana) wrote to me and obviously I couldn't make public how this was going to conclude because I was still appearing on the Panamericana TV screens… To me it seemed disrespectful to discuss a negotiation with another company when it was the figure of a channel…“, he pointed.

Along those lines, Huertas stated that the only thing she told Oxenford was that ATV was interested in her. Likewise, Mávila maintained that it bothered her that Juliana pointed out that the channel needed a “more docile voice” to replace it.

YOU CAN SEE: Juliana Oxenford attacks Mávila Huertas after replacing her at ATV: “She stayed with my team”

What did Juliana Oxenford say about Mávila Huertas?

Days before its release from the screens, Juliana Oxenford revealed that Mávila Huertas I would replace it on ATV. “I'm leaving because they need a more 'docile' voice… She signed the contract when they still hadn't told me that they wouldn't renew me”he expressed on his X account (formerly Twitter).

In addition, Oxenford said that at first he wrote to Huertas because he thought they were going to be colleagues on ATV, but then he confronted her because she did not mention that she would join the channel to take her place.. “I told him: 'Hey, don't lie to me, they just told me that I'm not going anymore and that you're coming.' And he replied: 'No, my priority is the radio.'”

#Mávila #Huertas #reveals #secret #conversation #Juliana #Oxenford #quotI #thought #disrespectfulquot