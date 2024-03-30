The television host Mávila Huertas has opened up about her romantic aspirations in an exclusive interview with Magaly TV, on March 28. During the meeting, she revealed her desire to find love again and build a home. Along these lines, the communicator of 'It Happens Now' She expressed that both her and her ex-partner's lives were in different stages, as she perceived that her own career was advancing.

Why did Mávila Huertas separate from her ex-partner?

During the interview with presenter Medina, journalist Mávila Huertas openly shared the reasons behind her separation with her previous partner. She stated that although the relationship was strong, irreconcilable differences arose, especially regarding the desire to have children. “The relationship was very solid, but there came a time when we were out of sync. He already had children and I didn't, so I felt like my biological clock was speeding up; They were different times. When we were already established, communication failed and that attitude of not wanting to have children hurt me. And I walked away from him.” he claimed.

Mávila Huertas divorced Roberto Reátegui in 2013. Photo: LR Archive

Does journalist Mávila Huertas have children?

For her part, Huertas, upon understanding her partner's feelings, began to distance herself and focus more on her professional career. However, she couldn't do anything to save their relationship. Despite having chosen to freeze her eggs in the past, the host indicated that she has put aside her desire to be her mother. “The only time that made me really want to be a mother is when I was with Roberto. She was very in love with him, she wanted to have a child with him, who would be that child that you see and say: 'I see features of mine and his.' “She wanted that motherhood,” express.

Mávila Huertas was present on Magaly Medina's program. Photo: Diffusion

What does the host Mávila Huertas long for from 'It Happens Now'?

Asked about her plans for the future, Mávila Huertas expressed that her deepest desire is to find a home and fall in love again. “I would like to have a home, Magaly. That's what I've always wanted, to have a home. Somehow, in my loneliness, I myself have a home. I myself manage to be good with myself, to be good with friends, to be a good aunt, a good daughter to my mother, to my family, but yes, I would love to fall in love again. “I would love to have that partner to accompany me, to grow old together”confessed the communicator.

What opinion does Mávila Huertas have about the role of independent women in love?

Mávila Huertas openly expressed her willingness to accept a romantic partner who is already a father, since she would be willing to accompany him on his journey as a parent. “I thought, at some point, that there were no Peruvians for me. Let them come with their nonsense, that I am a woman who earns more than them, she works more than them, that I am independent. The truth is that it was the journalist pointed out.

Mávila Huertas shared a photo on her official Instagram account. Photo: Instagram of Mávila Huertas

How does Mávila Huertas approach the idea of ​​meeting someone?

In this regard, the News presenterAlthough he reflected on it for a while, he decided to give it another chance to meet someone. “I will know whoever I need to know”, he claimed. In that context, he expressed his willingness to meet the right person at the right time and make it clear that he is not limited to staying at home waiting, but prefers to go out and interact with other people. Likewise, the journalist considers that it is essential to date in a conventional way, without resorting to dating applications such as Tinderwhich are popular today. Orchards shared that despite having created a profile on the online dating app, he quickly deleted it due to his discomfort with the experience and showed his preference for traditional in-person interactions.