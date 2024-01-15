Nothing was kept silent. Mávila Huertas broke her silence in a revealing interview with Pamela Vértiz for 'Day D'. The new figure of atv She spoke about her beginnings in journalism and her high-profile media fight with Juliana Oxenford after the dismissal of the former Channel 9 host. It is important to emphasize that Juliana stated that they were removing her from the space because they needed “a more docile voice.”

What did Mávila Huertas say about Juliana Oxenford?

Juliana Oxenford accused Mávila Huertas of lying to her about her intentions to occupy her schedule at ATV and was ironic about hiring the journalist, since, according to her, it aligned with the commercial interests of the channel. “There are very nice and professional people on the channel. The team I leave behind is top-notch (…). I'm leaving because they need a more 'docile' voice“wrote the former presenter on Twitter.

However, Mávila explained that what Juliana said is not entirely true because she was not able to reveal more details of her negotiation with ATV to Oxenford: they had not yet closed the employment deal.

“She writes to me in the midst of negotiations with ATV and I cannot make public a negotiation that I do not know how it will conclude… To me, personally, it seemed disrespectful to air a negotiation with another company when I was the figure of a channel and had an obligation under an ethical and professional contract with Panamericana until December 31”Huertas replied.

On the other hand, she was upset by Juliana's qualifiers and was emphatic when stating that she does not consider herself a docile journalist: “Obviously, I don't like it when someone says: 'They're taking me out because they want a docile person.' That is a way of disrespecting anyone who would sit in that place or occupy the schedule, but also disrespecting all the other journalists of the same television house if you say that they are calling for a docile voice, that It assumes that the rest of the voices that are there are docile.”

What did Mávila Huertas say after the premiere of her first program on ATV?

On January 8, 2024, at 7:30 pm,Mávila Huertas He started the first edition of 'It happens now', his new program on ATV. The journalist did not hesitate to take the first minutes to comment on her arrival on this channel after being questioned by her colleague.Juliana Oxenford.

“I want to thank ATV for the opportunity, the support and the trust placed in whoever speaks to you and in the entire team that seeks to offer you the best information. Impartial, timely and firsts so that you make the best decision,” were the words of Huertas .

